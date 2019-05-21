Carp's Yusuke Nomura tosses seven scoreless innings in series-opening triumph over Dragons

Yusuke Nomura had just one strikeout but got the win after throwing seven scoreless innings as the Hiroshima Carp beat the Chunichi Dragons 3-2 on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old right-hander limited the Dragons to just three hits and did not issue a single walk as he guided the Central League-leading Carp to victory in the series opener at Miyoshi Stadium.

Nomura (3-2) registered his sole strikeout against Shuhei Takahashi in the top of the fourth in his 91-pitch outing.

Ryosuke Kikuchi gave Hiroshima a 2-0 lead in the fifth when he scored Tsubasa Aizawa and Tomohiro Abe with a single to left off Dragons starter Yudai Ono.

The Carp extended the lead to 3-0 in the eighth when Ryosuke Oguma walked Ryuhei Matsuyama with the bases loaded.

Chunichi rallied in the ninth on a Nobumasa Fukuda home run and Takahashi’s RBI double, but Shota Nakazaki closed out the inning for the save.

Ono (3-3) took the loss. He tossed seven innings of two-run ball, allowing eight hits while striking out five.

Tigers 3, Swallows 2

At Koshien Stadium, Hanshin edged Tokyo Yakult, scoring two runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.

The Swallows’ Munetaka Murakami slugged his 12th homer of the season.

BayStars at Giants — ppd.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 13, Fighters 3

Marines 8, Buffaloes 4

Lions 7, Hawks 6