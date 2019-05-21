U.S. women's national team player Kendall Coyne Schofield skates in the Skills Competition during NHL All-Star weekend on Jan. 25 in San Jose, California. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Pro women hockey players establish union in step toward league

AP

NEW YORK - More than 200 of the world’s top female players have taken the next step toward a viable professional league by forming a union.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association said Monday the paperwork was filed Friday.

The women had announced this month their pledge to sit out the upcoming season in North America after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League abruptly shut down this year. That leaves only the National Women’s Hockey League, which took back control of the Buffalo Beauts on May 8.

The PWHPA said in a statement the association will help players coordinate training needs and opportunities and develop sponsor support.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Niki Lauda, seen in the pits at the 1976 Monaco Grand Prix, died on Monday at 70.
Three-time F1 champ Niki Lauda passes away at 70
Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation indus...
Nozomi Okuhara hits a return against Russia's Natalia Perminova during their women's singles match at the Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Nanning, China, on Monday.
Nozomi Okuhara rescues Japan from early exit at mixed-team world championships
Japan gambled by resting top-ranked Kento Momota and nearly paid the price, suffering a huge scare before battling back to beat Russia 3-2 in their Sudirman Cup opener on Monday. The top seeds a...
Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) scores a goal past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during Game 5 of the Western Conference in San Jose, California, on Sunday.
Blues move to brink of Cup final with win over Sharks
Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a penalty shot and Jaden Schwartz added the first of his three goals during a dominant second period that carried St. Louis to the brink of its first trip to the Sta...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. women's national team player Kendall Coyne Schofield skates in the Skills Competition during NHL All-Star weekend on Jan. 25 in San Jose, California. | AP