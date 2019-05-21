Angels' Shohei Ohtani hurts right hand in loss to Twins

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was struck on the right hand while swinging at a 151-kph Taylor Rogers fastball in the eighth inning of Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

The pitch went for strike three in the Angels’ 3-1 loss.

Ohtani left the game after the at-bat, grimacing in pain.

In the same inning, the Angels’ Andrelton Simmons got tripped up at the bag at first while trying to beat out an infield hit and could not put any pressure on his left foot.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said both players had X-rays and they were negative. Ohtani will be seen by the trainers before Tuesday’s game.

Simmons’ injury could keep him out for an extended period. He will have an MRI on Tuesday to assess the extent of the sprain.

“It seems like the injury to Simmons might be more dire,” Ausmus said. “There’s no fracture, which is good but we’ll still wait and see.”

Miguel Sano’s two-run homer in the eighth carried Minnesota to victory.

Phillies 5, Cubs 4 (10)

In Chicago, J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer in the 10th, Jake Arrieta allowed one run over six innings in his return to Wrigley Field and Philadelphia beat the Cubs.

Realmuto connected with two outs against Kyle Ryan (0-1), driving a 1-2 fastball a few rows into the left-field seats to decide the opener of a four-game series between the NL East and Central leaders.

Chicago hurler Yu Darvish gave up three runs, four hits and three walks in six innings while striking out seven. Anthony Rizzo had three hits, including an RBI single.

Mets 5, Nationals 3

In New York, Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso homered in the first inning as the Mets, after learning embattled manager Mickey Callaway is staying around, broke out of their offensive funk a bit to beat Washington.

