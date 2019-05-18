Johanna Konta hits a return to Kiki Bertens in the Italian Open women's singles semifinals on Saturday in Rome. | REUTERS

Tennis

Johanna Konta outlasts Kiki Bertens to reach Italian Open semifinals

AP

ROME - Johanna Konta rallied past sixth-seeded Kiki Bertens 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in nearly three hours on Saturday to reach the Italian Open final for the biggest clay-court result of her career.

Konta’s only previous final on clay came recently in Rabat, Morocco, where she lost the title match to Maria Sakkari.

This result will give the British player even more confidence entering the French Open, which starts next weekend.

Bertens was coming off the Madrid Open title last week.

In Sunday’s final, Konta will face either fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or Sakkari.

In the men’s semifinals later, Rafael Nadal meets Stefanos Tsitsipas — a week after losing to the Greek player in Madrid. Also, Novak Djokovic plays Diego Schwartzman.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Kei Nishikori hits a return to Diego Schwartzman in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Friday in Rome.
Diego Schwartzman tops Kei Nishikori in Italian Open quarterfinals
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman cruised past Kei Nishikori in straight sets to advance to the Italian Open semifinals on Thursday. Schwartzman won 6-4, 6-2 in 87 minutes in the quarterfina...
Naomi Osaka gestures during a news conference on Friday in Rome.
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Italian Open with right hand injury
Top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from her Italian Open quarterfinal due to a right hand injury on Friday. Osaka was scheduled to meet Kiki Bertens, who advanced to the semifinals via walk...
Naomi Osaka won two matches on Thursday at the Italian Open to reach the quarterfinals.
Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori advance to Italian Open quarterfinals
Women's world No. 1 Naomi Osaka and seventh-ranked men's player Kei Nishikori both advanced to the Italian Open quarterfinals with two wins apiece on Thursday. A day after rain washed ou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Johanna Konta hits a return to Kiki Bertens in the Italian Open women's singles semifinals on Saturday in Rome. | REUTERS

, ,