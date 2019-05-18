Rugby

Rugby World Cup ticket sales resume for all matches

Kyodo

General ticket sales for this year’s Rugby World Cup resumed Saturday evening, when tickets to all 48 matches at the month-long tournament in Japan are made available.

Sales of the tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis began on the official website at 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time, and will run until late July.

While the organizing committee has not revealed the number of tickets up for grabs, tickets are available in all categories.

According to the organizers, about 1.3 million of the 1.8 million tickets for the Sept. 20 to Nov. 2 tournament have already been sold.

Website traffic is expected to be heavy, and demand should be especially strong for tickets to games involving Japan, world champion New Zealand, Ireland and England, as well as knockout-round games. During the January to March sales period, tickets for Japan’s matches sold out in about an hour.

The organizing committee has increased its server capacity to cope with the high demand. Fans will be informed via social media when tickets for certain matches are sold out.

Another round of sales is scheduled to start again in August.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Stuart Hogg falls on Japan's Hendrik Tui during a match at Ajinomoto Stadium in 2016.
Scotland's Stuart Hogg looks ahead to rematch with Brave Blossoms
Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg admits the autumn heat in Japan could hamper his team's chances of claiming a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot at the host nation's expense later this year.
The Sunwolves' Gerhard van den Heever (left) tackles the Brumbies' Tom Banks during their Super Rugby match on Sunday in Canberra.
Sunwolves' errors ruthlessly exploited by Brumbies
The Sunwolves fell to their 10th Super Rugby loss of the season Sunday as they went down 33-0 to the Brumbies at Canberra's GIO Stadium. The victory leaves the Brumbies on top of the Aus...
Nigel Owens, seen officiating an Ulster-Glasgow Warriors match in October 2014, will appear in his fourth Rugby World Cup later this year after making the 12-man list on Tuesday. Wayne Barnes will also work his fourth World Cup as a referee.
Referees Nigel Owens, Wayne Barnes to appear in Rugby World Cup for fourth, final time
Welsh referee Nigel Owens will have a chance to control his second Rugby World Cup final after making the 12-man list on Tuesday for the tournament which kicks off in September in Japan.