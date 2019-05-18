Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda placed on 10-day disabled list

Kenta Maeda fouled a ball off his left thigh in his last start, leaving a bruise that prompted the Los Angeles Dodgers to put him on the 10-day injury list.

Maeda gave up only three hits and struck out a dozen batters in 6⅔ innings of a 2-0 win over the Padres on Wednesday. He also had the decisive hit, a two-out, two-run single in the second inning. He fouled a pitch off his left thigh in a later at-bat.

The Dodgers decided Friday to put him on the injury list, giving him time to heal.

“It’s not serious,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s a thing where the ball hits it and there’s some inflammation. If we can kind of protect him, we’re going to do that.”

Maeda became the first Dodgers pitcher to have two hits and two RBIs in a game since Zack Greinke in 2014. He is 5-2 in nine starts with a 3.52 ERA and hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts.

“I’ll be back soon,” Maeda said through a translator. “Nothing to worry about.”