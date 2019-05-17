Boston's Patrice Bergeron scores past Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney in the third period of Game 4 on Thursday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final

AP

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - Boston’s top line kept finding ways to score, especially on the power play. With a chance to clinch another series, Tuukka Rask was perfect — again.

Rask posted his seventh career playoff shutout, and the Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes out of the Eastern Conference final, winning 4-0 on Thursday night to reach their third Stanley Cup Final in nine years.

“Everyone in the room wanted to be at their best,” forward Brad Marchand said, “and everyone was at their best tonight.”

Rask made 24 saves in his second straight series-clinching shutout. Patrice Bergeron scored two goals, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Marchand added an empty-netter. Both Bergeron and Pastrnak scored on second-period power plays.

Boston won its seventh straight postseason game — its longest playoff winning streak in nearly half a century — to return to the Cup final after winning in 2011 and losing to Chicago two years later.

“It’s so difficult to advance in the playoffs, let alone make it to the final,” said Rask, the backup to Conn Smythe Trophy winner Tim Thomas in 2011. “We need to really enjoy this but realize we have a lot of work to do.”

On its longest postseason win streak since reeling off nine straight in 1972, Boston earned a break before taking on the West winner. San Jose leads its series with St. Louis 2-1 heading into Game 4 Friday night.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Brooks Koepka reacts after sinking a putt on the ninth green in the PGA Championship first round on Thursday at Bethpage Black. Koepka shot a 7-under par 63.
Brooks Koepka off to record-setting start at PGA Championship
Three majors in two years, and Brooks Koepka can still feel as though he has something to prove. He delivered again on golf's biggest stage. And this time, Tiger Woods was along ...
San Jose's Kevin Labanc controls the puck against St. Louis' David Perron in the third period in Game 3 on Wednesday night.
Sharks beat Blues in overtime after controversial no-call
Timo Meier handed a big win to Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks. Karlsson scored 5:23 into overtime after the officials missed a hand pass by Meier, and the Sharks rallied to beat t...
Preakness entrant Improbable is seen in a workout earlier this month at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Bob Baffert-trained Improbable 5-2 Preakness favorite
In a field without the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby, the odds that Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert wouldn't have the favorite in the Preakness are, well, Improbable. Baffer...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Boston's Patrice Bergeron scores past Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney in the third period of Game 4 on Thursday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,