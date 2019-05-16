Roger Federer serves the ball to Joao Sousa during an Italian Open match on Thursday in Rome. | AFP-JIJI

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reach third round of Italian Open

ROME - World No. 3 Roger Federer eased into the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday with a straight sets win over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Federer won 6-4, 6-3 against the 72nd-ranked Sousa and will play Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric later in the day for a place in the quarterfinals after rain delays wiped out play on Wednesday.

Federer, a four-time finalist in Rome, returns to Italy after skipping the clay season for the last two years as he concentrated on his grass game.

Also Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal lost just one game as he crushed France’s Jeremy Chardy in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1, to advance to the third round.

The eight-time Rome championnext meets Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 14th seed.

