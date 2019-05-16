Dodgers' Kenta Maeda fans 12, drives in both runs in victory over Padres

Kenta Maeda struck out 12 batters and drove in both runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The right-hander gave up three hits in 6⅔ innings and reached double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time in the majors. He finished one short of his career high for Ks set in 2016 against San Diego.

“I had good control of all my pitches,” said Maeda, who improved to 5-2. “At the same time I was getting big swings and misses, I was figuring things out. For me it was an ideal outing.”

In the second inning, with two outs and runners on second and third, Maeda singled off San Diego starter Matt Strahm (1-3) to drive in two runs. Maeda also singled to open the Dodgers’ fourth.

“If you put the bat on the ball, things can happen,” Maeda said.

He became the first Dodgers pitcher to have two hits and two RBIs in a game since Zack Greinke in 2014.

Corey Seager also had two hits for Los Angeles, which went 7-2 on its homestand. Four of the wins were shutouts.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 14th save, aided by a diving play up the middle from second baseman Kike Hernandez. With two runners aboard, Jansen struck out Hunter Renfroe and pinch hitter Alex Dickerson to end it.

Renfroe hit a game-winning grand slam off Jansen in San Diego on May 5.

Four Dodgers pitchers combined for a season-high 16 strikeouts.

Maeda threw 85 pitches, 64 for strikes.

Reds 6, Cubs 5 (10)

In Cincinnati, Yasiel Puig’s bases-loaded single in the 10th gave the Reds a walk-off win over Chicago.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish struck out 11 in 5⅓ innings in a no-decision. He allowed two runs on five hits and no walks.

His last double-digit strikeout game was in August 2017 during his short stint with the Dodgers.

“I used to do it all the time so I didn’t think much of it, but it’s a confidence boost to know I’m still capable (of recording double-digit strikeouts),” Darvish said.

Giants 4, Blue Jays 3

In San Francisco, Edwin Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams when he made his Toronto debut and pitched five innings.

Yankees 5, Orioles 3 (1st)

Yankees 3, Orioles 1 (2nd)

In New York, Gleyber Torres hit three home runs during a doubleheader sweep, including a solo shot in the nightcap, and Domingo German became the majors’ first eight-game winner as the Yankees topped Baltimore twice.

Torres slugged two of New York’s four homers during the hosts’ victory in the first game. The 2018 All-Star has eight homers this season, and six have come against the Orioles.

Twins 8, Angels 7

In Minneapolis, reliever Mike Morin hit former teammate Mike Trout with a bases-loaded pitch that forced in a run in the ninth before retiring Shohei Ohtani to end the game on a groundout and preserve Minnesota’s win over Los Angeles.

Ohtani went 1-for-6 and scored a run.

In Other Games

Astros 5, Tigers 1

Rangers 6, Royals 1

Nationals 5, Mets 1

Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 1

Brewers 5, Phillies 2

Rays 1, Marlins 0

Red Sox 6, Rockies 5

Braves 4, Cardinals 0