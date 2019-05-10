Boston's Marcus Johansson scores past Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek and defenseman Calvin de Haan in the third period of Game 1 on Thursday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Bruins top Hurricanes in Game 1

AP

BOSTON - The door to the visiting team’s penalty box had scarcely slammed shut before the official was opening it again for another Carolina Hurricanes player to serve his punishment.

Penalty. Goal.

Penalty. Goal.

Twenty-eight seconds apart, Marcus Johansson and Patrice Bergeron scored on power plays during a four-goal outburst as Boston rallied from a third-period deficit to beat Carolina 5-2 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“We took advantage of our power plays early, and that’s huge,” said Bruins forward Charlie Wagner, who skated in alone on Petr Mrazek with 2:02 left to clinch it. “We tied it up pretty quick there, and I think we kept our foot on the gas for the most part.”

Boston trailed 2-1 before capitalizing on back-to-back power plays about three minutes into the third period. With about three minutes left in the game, the Bruins scored two more: One on Brandon Carlo’s deflected, slow-rolling empty netter, and then 11 seconds later on Wagner’s unassisted goal that made it 5-2.

“We were fortunate to only be down one goal, and then when you get those chances on the power play, you’ve got to make them pay,” said Tuukka Rask, who stopped 29 shots. “Today, we did.”

Back in the net for the first time since Game 2 of the second-round series against the Islanders, Mrazek made 23 saves for the Hurricanes. Curtis McElhinney finished off New York.

