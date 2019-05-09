Simona Halep hits a return to Ashleigh Barty in the Madrid Open women's singles quarterfinals on Thursday. | AP

Tennis

Simona Halep holds off Ashleigh Barty to reach Madrid Open semifinals

AFP-JIJI

MADRID - Two-time champion Simona Halep overcame Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 7-5 to reach her fourth Madrid Open semifinal on Thursday.

The Romanian third seed and former world No. 1 will next play the Naomi Osaka-Belinda Bencic winner.

Halep, who has been struggling with an injury, took the opening set and went up a break in the second before losing it against the ninth-seeded Australian who won the Miami title in March.

Halep regained control with a break for 6-5 as her opponent returned wide. She wrapped up victory with an untouchable forehand to the corner.

“It’s not easy to keep winning here,” Halep said after a victory in which she broke four times.

“But I’m very motivated after reaching the semifinals again. I will have another challenge tomorrow (Friday), so I’m not looking any further ahead than that.

“If I can play my best tennis, then we will see,” added the player who advanced through her third-round match on Wednesday without the loss of a game.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Naomi Osaka serves during her third-round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Wednesday at the Madrid Open.
Naomi Osaka rolls into quarterfinals in Madrid; Kei Nishikori advances
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka delivered an improved display to reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Wednesday, beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3, while Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep als...
Image Not Available
Defending champion Petra Kvitova reaches third round at Madrid Open
Defending champion Petra Kvitova defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Monday. The second-seeded Czech outlasted Mladenovic by winnin...
Naomi Osaka serves the ball during her match against Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova during the Madrid Open on Sunday in Madrid.
Naomi Osaka plays through pain to beat Dominika Cibulkova in Madrid
Naomi Osaka eased concerns about her form and fitness by coming through a tricky first round against Dominika Cibulkova on Sunday at the Madrid Open. Osaka has struggled since splitting ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Simona Halep hits a return to Ashleigh Barty in the Madrid Open women's singles quarterfinals on Thursday. | AP

, ,