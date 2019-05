In late April, Japan Times sports-desk staff dropped in on a training session — called keiko or asageiko in Japanese — at Naruto Beya, a sumo stable in Sumida Ward established in 2017 by former ozeki Kotooshu. Here are a few of the highlights.

Stablemaster Kotooshu watches of the morning training session at Naruto Beya. | HIROSHI IKEZAWA

Born in Bulgaria, Kotooshu is Japan’s first European-born stablemaster. | HIROSHI IKEZAWA

Wrestlers square off during Naruto Beya’s morning training session. | HIROSHI IKEZAWA

Stablemaster Kotooshu gets in the stable ring with his young rikishi at Naruto Beya. | HIROSHI IKEZAWA

Stablemaster Kotooshu gets in the ring with his young rikishi at Naruto Beya. | HIROSHI IKEZAWA

The Chinese characters depicting ‘Naruto’ adorn a cushion near the training area. | HIROSHI IKEZAWA