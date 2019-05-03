Figure Skating

Former world champion Katie Osmond retires from skating

AP

OTTAWA - Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond, the 2018 world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, is going out on top.

The 23-year-old Osmond announced her retirement from competitive figure skating on Thursday. She leaves the sport as Canada’s most decorated women’s singles skater.

Osmond won the world title last March in Milan, a few weeks after she won singles bronze and team gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics. She’s also a three-time national champion.

Osmond did not skate this season while evaluating her future plans.

“I guess it’s officially out there for everyone to know,” Osmond tweeted. “I am no longer going to be competing. I’ve personally known this for a while, but to hear it officially announced, it doesn’t sound real. I am excited about future plans that I have, and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

Osmond became the first Canadian to win a women’s world title in 45 years and the fourth overall, following Barbara Ann Scott (1947-48), Petra Burka (1965) and Karen Magnussen (1973).

Her triumph came a year after she won silver at worlds in Helsinki. Teammate Gabrielle Daleman took bronze that year, marking the first time two Canadian women made the world championship podium.

“Competition has been such a rewarding part of my life,” Osmond said in a statement. “Having a purpose and accomplishing goals beyond my wildest dreams has been incredibly fulfilling. No words will ever describe the emotions competitions carry.

“I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and Skate Canada for all the support they have given me over the years. Leaving competition is terrifying, but I am excited to see what else life has to offer.”

Osmond won Skate Canada in 2012 at age 16, and she finished eighth in her world championship debut a year later. Injuries hampered her over the next few seasons, including a broken right fibula that required two surgeries. She was part of Canada’s silver medal-winning team at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“It has been a pleasure to be a part of Kaetlyn’s amazing journey,” Skate Canada high-performance director Mike Slipchuk said. “She has done so much for skating in Canada and her dedication to the sport led her to three Olympic medals and a world championship title.”

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Figure skater Mao Asada celebrates after winning her third world championship in Saitama in March 2014.
Mao Asada: Magnetism and artistry on ice defined an era
This is the 13th in a series on influential figures in the Heisei Era, which began in 1989 and will end when Emperor Akihito abdicates on April 30. In Heisei, Japan was roiled by economic exces...
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu struggled with injury for the second straight season, but still made a profound impact with his competitive performances during the 2018-19 campaign.
Yuzuru Hanyu tops best efforts by Japan skaters this season
With the long season now over, Ice Time has collated a top 10 list of the best performances by Japanese skaters during the 2018-19 campaign. The list places a priority on results in major compet...
Japan junior skater Moa Iwano and top choreographer Benoit Richaud will be collaborating on next season's programs.
Exclusive: Benoit Richaud to choreograph for Moa Iwano
It sounds like a match made in heaven. A promising young skater paired with the hottest choreographer in the business. The results could be dynamic. Top Japan junior Moa Iwano, known for her ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kaetlyn Osmond, the 2018 Olympic bronze medalist, announced her retirement from competitive skating on Thursday. | REUTERS

, ,