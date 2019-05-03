Former world champion Katie Osmond retires from skating

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond, the 2018 world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, is going out on top.

The 23-year-old Osmond announced her retirement from competitive figure skating on Thursday. She leaves the sport as Canada’s most decorated women’s singles skater.

Osmond won the world title last March in Milan, a few weeks after she won singles bronze and team gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics. She’s also a three-time national champion.

Osmond did not skate this season while evaluating her future plans.

“I guess it’s officially out there for everyone to know,” Osmond tweeted. “I am no longer going to be competing. I’ve personally known this for a while, but to hear it officially announced, it doesn’t sound real. I am excited about future plans that I have, and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

Osmond became the first Canadian to win a women’s world title in 45 years and the fourth overall, following Barbara Ann Scott (1947-48), Petra Burka (1965) and Karen Magnussen (1973).

Her triumph came a year after she won silver at worlds in Helsinki. Teammate Gabrielle Daleman took bronze that year, marking the first time two Canadian women made the world championship podium.

“Competition has been such a rewarding part of my life,” Osmond said in a statement. “Having a purpose and accomplishing goals beyond my wildest dreams has been incredibly fulfilling. No words will ever describe the emotions competitions carry.

“I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and Skate Canada for all the support they have given me over the years. Leaving competition is terrifying, but I am excited to see what else life has to offer.”

Osmond won Skate Canada in 2012 at age 16, and she finished eighth in her world championship debut a year later. Injuries hampered her over the next few seasons, including a broken right fibula that required two surgeries. She was part of Canada’s silver medal-winning team at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“It has been a pleasure to be a part of Kaetlyn’s amazing journey,” Skate Canada high-performance director Mike Slipchuk said. “She has done so much for skating in Canada and her dedication to the sport led her to three Olympic medals and a world championship title.”