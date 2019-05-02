Maria Sharapova | AP

Tennis

Maria Sharapova withdraws from Italian Open with lingering shoulder injury

AP

ROME - Three-time champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open as she continues to recover from a right shoulder injury.

Rome organizers announced Wednesday that Sharapova’s spot in the draw for the May 13-19 tournament will be taken by 45th-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, hasn’t played since pulling out of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, in late January after winning her first-round match. She won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 28th.

Sharapova said in February that she had undergone a “small procedure” on her right shoulder that would need a few weeks to heal. She added that she has struggled since midway through last year with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear.

Missing Rome puts Sharapova in doubt for the French Open, which begins at the end of the month.

Sharapova won the Italian Open in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Image Not Available
Wimbledon targets using serve clock at 2020 tournament
Wimbledon is "highly likely" at the 2020 tournament to introduce a serve clock for players that debuted in Grand Slams at last year's US Open. Tournament CEO Richard Lewis detailed the t...
Image Not Available
Petra Kvitova moves ahead of Simona Halep, snatches world No. 2 spot
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic snatched world number two spot from Romanian rival Simona Halep in the latest WTA rankings released Monday. Thanks to her win in Sunday's Stuttgart WT...
Dominic Thiem (center) jumps into a pool with ballboys and ballgirls after his victory in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday. Thiem beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0.
Dominic Thiem breezes by Daniil Medvedev to capture title in Barcelona
Dominic Thiem capped an impressive week to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday, securing his second title of the year. The fifth-ranked Austrian beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 Sunday, a day ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Maria Sharapova | AP

,