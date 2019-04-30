More Sports / Football

NFL extends partnership with Twitter

AP

NEW YORK - The NFL and Twitter have announced a multiyear extension, including six new live shows for the league’s 100th season.

The deal will feature live programming built around some of the NFL’s biggest events and more game highlights each week.

The six shows will be focused on some of the league’s highest-profile events, including the NFL Kickoff, Thanksgiving games, conference championship games, Super Bowl, combine and draft.

In addition to the live shows, fans will see new content during the season, including NFL Twitter “Moments” — curated Twitter feeds featuring top plays and tweets every week of the season.

And each week, the NFL will produce highlight packages of “best touchdowns” and “best touchdown celebrations” for Twitter.

Since announcing their first partnership agreement in 2013, the NFL has developed live programming and distributed on-demand content for the social media site.

