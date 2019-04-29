More Sports / Judo

Aaron Wolf wins maiden national judo championship

Kyodo

Aaron Wolf captured his first national judo championship on Monday, after beating Hirotaka Kato in the final of the open-weight tournament.

Wolf, the 2017 men’s 100-kg judo world champion, claimed an extra-time, yusei victory over Kato, who won the tournament seven years ago. The 23-year-old Wolf picked up his rhythm later in the match and scored a waza-ari to earn the championship at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

“I’m more than 10 times happier than I imagined I would be. Winning here gives me the confidence I can compete among the world’s best,” he said.

Wolf beat three-time champion Takeshi Ojitani in the quarterfinals before defeating Yusei Ogawa in the semis.

The national championship doubled as a qualifier for the men’s over-100-kg competition at this summer’s world championships in Tokyo. Wolf has already booked a spot in the 100-kg division.

Defending champion Hisayoshi Harasawa, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalist in the over-100-kg division, went out in the quarterfinals after losing to Hyoga Ota in extra time.

Aaron Wolf celebrates winning the national judo championship after beating Hirotaka Kato in Monday's final at Nippon Budokan. | KYODO

