Naomi Osaka attends a news conference after she withdrew from her Stuttgart Grand Prix semifinal match against Anett Kontaveit due to an injury on Saturday. | REUTERS

Tennis

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Stuttgart semifinal due to abdominal injury

AFP-JIJI

STUTTGART, GERMANY - World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Stuttgart Grand Prix due to an abdominal injury.

The 21-year-old was scheduled to play a semifinal match against Estonian eighth seed Anett Kontaveit on Saturday evening, but announced in the afternoon that she would be unable to play.

“I don’t expect that I will be able to serve,” she said.

“It’s an ab strain, something that I’ve had before. Thankfully, because I’ve had it so many times I am able to tell what it is and I know what to do.”

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic in their quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Grand Prix on Friday.
Huge rally puts Naomi Osaka in Stuttgart semifinals
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has hit back at her critics after fighting to a dramatic comeback win over Donna Vekic to reach her first career clay court semifinal on Friday. The 21-year-old b...
Naomi Osaka plays a shot from Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in their third-round match at the Stuttgart Grand Prix on Thursday.
Naomi Osaka upbeat after victory over Hsieh Su-wei
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka defeated Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3 in Stuttgart on Thursday to reach her first career clay court quarterfinal and admitted she had been left "depressed" after a "rough few month...
Kei Nishikori reacts after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Barcelona Open men's singles third round on Thursday.
Kei Nishikori cruises into Barcelona Open quarterfinals
Kei Nishikori swept into the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-1 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday. The seventh-ranked star, eliminated in the second round in Mon...

,