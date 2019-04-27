Albert Pujols passes Lou Gehrig on career RBIs list

Albert Pujols added another milestone to his stellar career.

Pujols hit a two-run homer in the first inning and moved past Lou Gehrig into fourth place on the career RBIs list, and Tyler Skaggs pitched five shutout innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 Friday.

Pujols has 1,995 RBIs, one behind Barry Bonds in third place. Only Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) have more than 2,000 RBIs.

“It’s a great accomplishment to be able to pass one of the best players to play the game,” Pujols said. “At the end of the day, it’s great that we got two runs on the board (with his home run).

“I’m one of those players who is going to look at it when I’m done playing the game. I really don’t get caught up in the numbers. When I’m done, I think I’m going to have more time to look back and say, ‘Wow, what an amazing career.’ “

Mariners 5, Rangers 4 (11)

In Seattle, Mitch Haniger’s infield grounder with the bases loaded brought home the winning run in the 11th to give the hosts a victory over Texas.

Mariners southpaw Yusei Kikuchi had a two-strikeout, nine-pitch first inning before calling it a night.

The 27-year-old, who had a history of left shoulder trouble during his tenure with the Seibu Lions, is expected to pitch only one inning about once a month in order to limit his workload throughout the season.

Padres 4, Nationals 3

In Washington, Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking solo drive in the ninth for San Diego, while Carter Kieboom went deep for the Nationals in his major league debut.

Washington ace Max Scherzer struck out 10 while allowing two runs over seven innings. He became the 35th player in major league history to record 2,500 strikeouts when Manuel Margot was caught looking in the sixth. Scherzer ended the night at 2,503 Ks.

White Sox 12, Tigers 11

In Chicago, Tim Anderson helped turn Jose Abreu’s three-run homer into a two-run single when he tagged up at first and was passed on the bases, then hit a winning home run in the ninth that capped the White Sox’s comeback from a seven-run deficit.

Dodgers 6, Pirates 2

In Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger smacked a two-run homer in the first inning and the Dodgers set a major league record with homers in 33 consecutive home games in a win over Pittsburgh.

With home runs in their first 14 home games this season, the Dodgers also matched this year’s Milwaukee Brewers and the 1962 New York Mets for most consecutive home games with a home run to open a season.

In Other Games

Rockies 8, Braves 4

Yankees 7, Giants 3

Indians 6, Astros 3

Twins 6, Orioles 1

Phillies 4, Marlins 0

Reds 12, Cardinals 1

Brewers 10, Mets 2

Diamondbacks 8, Cubs 3

Rays at Red Sox — ppd.