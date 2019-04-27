Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer defends against San Jose's Gustav Nyquist in the first period of Game 1 on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Sharks down Avs in Game 1

AP

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - After enduring a grueling seven-game series in the first round, the San Jose Sharks predictably needed some time to find their legs again at the start of round two. One key penalty kill proved to be just the kick start they needed.

Joe Thornton sparked a three-goal outburst in the second period after San Jose killed off a four-minute penalty, leading the Sharks to a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 on Friday.

“The first period was a struggle to be honest with you,” Thornton said. “I don’t think we had too much early on but we kind of felt our groove as the middle of the game went on.”

San Jose trailed 2-1 when Brenden Dillon was called for a high-sticking double minor. The Sharks managed to kill both penalties and then took over the game with a strong performance from the third line.

“That was a game-changer,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “We needed that. We talked going into the playoffs and after the first round that our special teams were going to have to win us games. We won one with the power play last game and I thought our penalty kill was a big part of it tonight.”

Hurricanes 1, Islanders 0 (OT)

In New York, Carolina’s Jordan Staal scored 4:04 into overtime against the hosts in their Eastern Conference semifinal series opener.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, seen in a January 2017 file photo, has agreed to the biggest contract in college football history, paying him $92 million over the next 10 years.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney agrees to record $92 million, 10-year deal
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has agreed to the biggest contract in college football history, paying him $92 million over the next 10 years. Trustees approved the contract Frid...
Kasumi Ishikawa (left) and Maharu Yoshimura play against the Chinese duo of Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen in the mixed doubles final at the World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest on Friday.
Maharu Yoshimura, Kasumi Ishikawa fall in mixed doubles final at world championships
Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa failed to defend their mixed doubles title, falling to China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen 4-1 in Friday's final at the World Table Tennis Championships. A year ah...
After one season with the Cardinals, quarterback Josh Rosen was traded to the Dolphins on Friday.
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen from Cardinals
Josh Rosen will reboot by trying to help the Miami Dolphins rebuild. Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback of the future after only one season, was trad...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer defends against San Jose's Gustav Nyquist in the first period of Game 1 on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,