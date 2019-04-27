Baseball / MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets hit in MLB debut to help Blue Jays win

TORONTO - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped spark a walk-off celebration for the Toronto Blue Jays in his major league debut.

Guerrero doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first hit, and Brandon Drury followed with a winning two-run homer with two outs in a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

“Just the way I dreamed it,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero was showered with beer and almond milk after the game in the clubhouse. On the field, he dumped a sports drink over Drury.

“It was awesome,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Guerrero, the 20-year-old son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, is considered the top prospect in the major leagues. He arrived at Rogers Centre in a replica Montreal Expos jersey to honor his father, who was on hand. He grounded out in the second, was robbed of an extra-base hit by left fielder Stephen Pinder’s leaping catch in the fourth, then flied out to right in the sixth.

“He’s a great player,” Drury said. “You can see by his at-bats the game kind of comes easy to him. We’re all super excited to have Vladdy in this lineup.”

Guerrero hit an opposite-field double down the right-field line on a 2-2 fastball from Yusmeiro Petit (0-1) to get the Jays going in the ninth.

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes his first at-bat in the majors against Oakland on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

