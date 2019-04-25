Mo Farah speaks during a news conference in London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Track & Field

Mo Farah says hotel room robbed during training camp

AP

LONDON - When Mo Farah entered his hotel room on his 36th birthday last month in Ethiopia, he quickly noticed he had been robbed.

A locked case had been opened. Two phones were taken. A watch given to him by his wife was gone. So, too, was his cash.

The four-time Olympic champion said he felt let down by the hotel — owned by retired running great Haile Gebrselassie.

The YaYa Africa Athletics Village caters to professional athletes with its Olympic standard running track and massage therapy services. Farah had been staying there for three months preparing for Sunday’s London Marathon.

“I am disappointed with Haile,” Farah said Tuesday.

Farah revealed details of the robbery following a news conference ahead of Sunday’s race.

“Someone in reception had given my key to someone and someone has gone in and opened my room and opened my suitcase,” Farah said. “It was locked on a code. And someone taken my two phones, taken my money, taken my watch that my wife got me that you can’t buy.

“The hotel never took responsibility or … (did) anything to get my stuff back. I asked them, they got the police involved. They said they arrested some five guys, they were released.”

The hotel and Gebrselassie’s Dutch management team did not immediately respond to questions for comment.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ryota Murata
Ryota Murata gets rematch with WBA middleweight champ Rob Brant
Ryota Murata will get a shot at redemption when he faces WBA middleweight champion Rob Brant in a rematch on July 12 in Osaka, Teiken gym announced Thursday. Murata lost the middleweigh...
Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa (left) hits a return to Hungary's Adam Szudi and Szandra Pergel on Wednesday as doubles partner Maharu Yoshimura looks on at the World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest.
Maharu Yoshimura, Kasumi Ishikawa secure spot on worlds mixed doubles podium
Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa ensured they would win a third straight mixed doubles medal at the World Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday when they advanced to the semifinals.
Carolina's Brock McGinn scores the game-winning goal past Washington goalie Braden Holtby in the second overtime of Game 7 on Wednesday night.
Hurricanes stun Capitals in Game 7 OT thriller
Justin Williams returned to the building that was the scene of his only Game 7 loss and left the ice relieved and redeemed after knocking off his old friends and defending Stanley Cup champions. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mo Farah speaks during a news conference in London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,