Ex-Olympic 1,500-meter champion Asbel Kiprop gets four-year doping ban

LONDON - Former Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop has received a four-year ban for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Saturday.

The banned blood-boosting hormone EPO was found in the Kenyan athlete’s urine sample in an out-of-competition test in 2017.

A disciplinary tribunal panel disputed the 29-year-old Kiprop’s contention that the sample could have been tampered with.

Kiprop was the men’s 1,500-meter champion at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and is a three-time world champion.

He is banned until February 2022.

Asbel Kiprop is seen competing at the 2016 Bislett Games. | CHELL HILL / VIA CC BY-SA 4.0

