Jordan calls Tiger's comeback "greatest I have ever seen"

Michael Jordan described Tiger Woods’ Masters comeback as the “greatest ever” and added he called the golfing icon to personally congratulate him.

“To me it is the greatest comeback I have ever seen,” Jordan told The Athletic.

“I never thought he’d get back physically. He didn’t think he’d get back physically. But he did it. No one expected him to be back the way he is now.

“He’s probably the only person who believed he could get back. To me, that’s a major accomplishment. To me, it’s unbelievable.”

Woods ended an 11-year major drought with a thrilling and emotional Masters victory on Sunday.