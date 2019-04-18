Japan residents can register for Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket lottery from May 9

Registration for residents of Japan to enter a ticket lottery for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will begin on May 9, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced on Thursday.

Registration for the ticket lottery will be possible from 10 a.m. on May 9 until 11:59 p.m. on May 28, when customers can choose which events they wish to attend. Registration for the lottery will be possible via the ticket sales website, which features detailed information about ticket prices along with the dates and locations of sporting events.

The results of the lottery will be announced on June 20, and winners must submit payment by July 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Only Japanese residents can use the website to register for the lottery and purchase tickets. Nonresidents will need to buy tickets from an authorized retailer or through a branch of the National Olympic Committee in their respective country or region.

A Tokyo 2020 ID is required to apply for the ticket lottery, the registration for which began last summer. Roughly 1.25 million people have already registered, according to the planning committee.

Before registering for the lottery, the planning committee encouraged customers to plan ahead. Payments can only be made online with a Visa credit card or with cash at a convenience store.

The first-come, first-serve phase will begin in the autumn, online ticket sales for the 2020 Paralympics will begin this summer and in-person sales will begin in the summer of 2020.

About 7.8 million tickets are available for the 2020 Games, according to Hidenori Suzuki who is in charge of ticketing for the planning committee’s marketing department, but this number is subject to change right up until the opening ceremony and even during the event. Suzuki added that about 20 to 30 percent of the total number of tickets will be reserved for people who don’t live in Japan but wish to attend, which was typically the case in past Olympics.

In June, the committee announced that ticket prices will range from ¥2,500 to ¥300,000. In January, ticket prices for other seating areas were revealed.

Tickets for premier seating at the track and field finals — like the men’s 100-meter spring and the men’s and women’s 4×100 meter relays — are the most expensive tickets, each one costing ¥130,000.

Tickets for the finals to other sports like basketball, gymnastics, baseball, judo, soccer and swimming will fetch a high price as well, but attending the opening ceremony on July 24 and the closing ceremony on Aug. 9 will cost the most, with tickets ranging from ¥12,000 to ¥300,000.

Tickets will also be available for individuals using wheelchairs or with other physical disabilities, as well as groups with one or more children under 12 or adults 60 or older.

“I’m sure that many people have been excited for this day to come,” said retired four-time Olympic breaststroke swimmer Kosuke Kitajima, who made his Summer Games debut at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and his final appearance at the 2012 London Games.

“From a young age I dreamt of making it to the Olympics. Even having retired, that hasn’t changed,” he added. “At last, the tournament is less than 500 days away.”