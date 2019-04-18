Kyrie Irving scores 37 as Celtics beat Pacers to take 2-0 lead

A poor third quarter did the Indiana Pacers in during Game 1 of their first-round series with the Boston Celtics.

In Game 2, Boston seized on a fourth-quarter collapse by Indiana.

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points and Boston rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat Indiana 99-91 Wednesday night and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Coming out of a timeout and with a chance for Indiana to tie, the Pacers’ Wesley Matthews threw an inbounds pass into the bench on the other side of the court with 12.1 seconds left. On the ensuing play, the Celtics’ Al Horford passed to Jayson Tatum, who was fouled on a two-handed dunk. He completed the three-point play to make it 97-91 with 8.8 seconds left.

The Pacers turned it over again and the Celtics were able to close out the game at the free throw line.

Tatum scored 26 points, including his thunderous dunk down the stretch to help punctuate a 10-0 run by Boston over the final five minutes.

Irving said being able to have this kind of performance at TD Garden after sitting out the playoffs last season wasn’t lost on him.

“It’s just been a long journey,” Irving said. “From having those two knee surgeries and watching the team last year and finally getting chance to lace them up for the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs — it’s nothing like it.”

After scoring only eight points in the third quarter of Game 1, the Pacers scored only 12 points in the fourth of Game 2.

“It’s always been one quarter that kills us in the second half,” Thaddeus Young said. “We’re getting good looks and shots are not falling. . . . We gotta put together a 48-minute game and we haven’t been able to do that.”

Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 23 points. Young added 15 points. Myles Turner finished with six blocks.

Game 3 is Friday in Indiana.

Rockets 118, Jazz 98

In Houston, James Harden put on an MVP performance with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Rockets to a second straight rout of Utah for a 2-0 series lead.

Harden had his third career playoff triple-double. He had 25 points in the first half.

Harden controlled the game from the start as the Rockets raced to a 39-19 lead after a first quarter where he scored just two points fewer than the Jazz. Houston made 6 of 13 3-pointers in the first and Utah hit just one of its 14 tries. The Rockets didn’t let up in the second quarter and led 70-44 at halftime.

Ricky Rubio and Royce O’Neale each had 17 points for the Jazz.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Utah.

Bucks 120, Pistons 99

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 26 points in Milwaukee’s big third quarter and the Bucks beat Detroit to take a 2-0 series lead.

Eric Bledsoe led Milwaukee with 27 points and Khris Middleton had 24. The Bucks are trying win a series for the first time since 2001. Luke Kennard had 19 points for Detroit. Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond each added 18, and Drummond had 16 rebounds. Detroit star Blake Griffin sat out again with a left knee injury, but received a technical for the second straight game for arguing from the bench.

After scoring 10 points and playing only 14 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, Antetokounmpo scored Milwaukee’s first seven points in the third quarter. The Bucks outscored Detroit 35-17 in the period to take a 93-76 lead into the fourth.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Detroit.