Warriors squander 31-point lead as Clippers tie series at 1-1

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - Lou Williams led the Los Angeles Clippers to the largest postseason comeback in NBA history.

Landry Shamet hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left, Stephen Curry couldn’t answer on the other end, and the Clippers somehow rallied from 31 points down on the road to stun the Golden State Warriors 135-131 on Monday night and even their first-round playoff series at one game apiece.

The comeback topped a 29-point rally by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1989 Western Conference semifinals over Seattle.

Curry scored 29 points and put the Warriors up 131-128 with 58 seconds left before Shamet’s dagger on a night the two-time defending NBA champions lost DeMarcus Cousins to a leg injury in the first quarter.

“We changed a couple things offensively and defensively in the third on the fly. It worked out for us. But I thought it was our spirit more than anything,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Just every single guy. I loved the end of the game.”

Williams tied the game on a jumper with 1:10 to play then Curry immediately answered. Williams scored again at 46 seconds and finished with 36 points and made 8 of 10 free throws as the teams combined for 64 fouls and 76 free throws attempted.

“When I say we stopped playing, we stopped playing, like defense, offense, execution-wise we were not as engaged as we needed to be,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Cousins injured his left quadriceps muscle in the first quarter and was done for the game.

76ers 145, Nets 123

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and the 76ers had an answer for the pesky Nets in a win to even their playoff series at 1-1.

Los Angeles' Danilo Gallinari catches a pass over Golden State's Klay Thompson in the first half of Game 2 on Monday night. | AP

