More Sports / Horse Racing

Saturnalia wins Satsuki-sho

Kyodo

FUNABASHI, CHIBA PREF. - No. 1 favorite Saturnalia pulled away from a tight pack of contenders to win the Satsuki-sho, the last Japanese Classic of the Heisei Era, on Sunday.

Saturnalia, ridden by French jockey Christophe Lemaire, edged fourth pick Velox by a head at Nakayama Racecourse with Danon Kingly a nose further behind. The winning time was 1 minute, 58.1 seconds.

Saturnalia, who has won all three career starts including the G1 Hopeful Stakes in December before he went on a three-and-a-half month break, became the first unbeaten horse since Deep Impact in 2005 to win the 2,000-meter turf race for 3-year-olds.

“I had a good feeling since we were in training and I was confident all along,” Lemaire said.

“The horse wasn’t in 100 percent condition because he was coming off a break, but I hope he’ll be in perfect shape at the (Japanese) Derby,” he said of the second leg of Japan’s Triple Crown on May 26.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Capitals players celebrate after Brooks Orpik's game-winning overtime goal against the Hurricanes on Saturday at Capital One Arena.
Capitals beat Hurricanes to expand series lead
Brooks Orpik scored less than two minutes into overtime, Alex Ovechkin had two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday to give the defending Stanley Cup ...
Image Not Available
Olympic long jump champion Yvette Williams dead at 89
Yvette Williams, who was New Zealand's first female Olympic gold medalist and holder of the world long jump record, has died aged 89. In a statement Sunday, Athletics New Zealand said "w...
Francesco Molinari waves on the 18th green after making a par to lead the Masters after three rounds at 13 under on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia.
Francesco Molinari builds two-shot lead over Tiger Woods, Tony Finau in Masters
Record scores on the white boards at Augusta National. Ground-shaking roars for Tiger Woods along the back nine. Francesco Molinari blocked out the buzz on a delirious day of nine player...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Saturnalia (right) beats out Velox to win the last Satsuki-sho of the Heisei Era on Sunday at Nakayama Racecourse. | KYODO

, , ,