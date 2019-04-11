Sebastian Coe | REUTERS

More Sports / Track & Field

IAAF's Sebastian Coe cleared of misleading British lawmakers

AP

LONDON - IAAF chief Sebastian Coe has been cleared of misleading British lawmakers about his knowledge of a Russian doping scandal.

The IAAF’s ethics board said it closed the investigation because no evidence showed “any realistic prospect that any disciplinary case could be established.”

The case centered on how much track and field’s global governing body president knew in 2014 when an athletics official emailed him about a formal complaint filed by marathon runner Liliya Shobukhova.

Shobukhova was extorted by IAAF and Russian athletics officials to cover up her doping.

A British parliamentary panel that questioned Coe reported last year “it stretches credibility” he was unaware of the detailed allegations.

Coe’s claim his personal assistant read out his email and forwarded it to IAAF investigators without him seeing attached details was supported by the track body’s independent inquiry.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Jordan Spieth hits from the bunker to the second green during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday.
Jordan Spieth hopeful Masters memories can help him end slump
Tiger Woods is a winner again, making him even more appealing at the Masters. "I've worked my way back into one of the players that can win events," he said. Rory McIlroy is the ...
The Islanders' Josh Bailey scores the game-winning goal against the Penguins in overtime in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday in New York.
Josh Bailey's OT goal propels Islanders past Penguins in playoff opener
Josh Bailey didn't have much time to think when he saw the puck on the side of the crease after Mathew Barzal's try hit the left goalpost in overtime. Bailey just swooped in and knocked it into ...
Image Not Available
Former UFC champ T.J. Dillashaw accepts two-year doping ban
Former UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw has accepted a two-year suspension for doping. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC's drug testing policy, announced the ban and Dill...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sebastian Coe | REUTERS

, , ,