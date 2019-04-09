Baltimore's Chris Davis throws his batting helmet after he struck out swinging during the eighth inning on Monday. | AP

Baseball / MLB

49 and counting: Orioles first baseman Chris Davis breaks record for longest hitless streak by non-pitcher in majors

AP

BALTIMORE - Hitting the ball sharply and getting good distance on his outs now counts as progress for struggling Chris Davis, whose futility at the plate has earned him another dubious major league record.

Davis went 0-for-5 to set the big league mark for the longest hitless streak by a position player, extending his drought to 49 consecutive at-bats in the Baltimore Orioles’ 12-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Davis hit three flyballs before striking out in the seventh and eighth innings, leaving him 0-for-28 this season and 0-for-49 since hitting a double early in a game Sept. 14. The previous longest drought by a non-pitcher was 46 at-bats, by Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eugenio Velez.

The highlight of Davis’ night was an opposite-field liner to the edge of the warning track in left field on his record-setting 47th straight fruitless at-bat.

“He hit three balls on the nose,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “So I’m taking that as a positive moving forward. Hopefully it’s a good start.”

Davis has heard plenty of boos from the home crowd this season, but many among a meager crowd of 6,585 at Camden Yards offered him encouragement with every trip to the plate. The announced attendance was the lowest in the history of the ballpark, with the exception of a game in 2015 that was closed to the public at a time when the city was plagued by rioting.

Velez went hitless over his last nine at-bats of the 2010 season before going 0-for-37 in 2011, the last of his five major league seasons. His 0-for-46 skid eclipsed the previous longest hitless streak of 45, shared by Pittsburgh’s Bill Bergen (1909), Dave Campbell of San Diego and St. Louis (1973), and Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell (2011).

Now, Davis owns a second unwanted record. He hit .168 last year, the worst batting average in major league history for a qualified player.

Davis is in the fourth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract that has proven to be a hindrance to the rebuilding Orioles.

The 33-year-old has two RBIs this season — on a bases-loaded walk and a forceout — and has struck out 15 times.

“Tough to put yourself in his shoes and what he’s going through,” Hyde said. “I admire him for being out there and playing his butt off. I’m just pulling for him to get a hit and for the ball to hit the outfield grass somewhere. It didn’t. It’s one of those things.

“You’ve got to stay upbeat, stay positive. He’s battling. It’s cool to see.”

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Fighters starter Takayuki Kato pitches against the Lions on Saturday afternoon at Tokyo Dome. Kato was taken out of the game after two scoreless innings.
Fighters' experiments with openers not going well early
The ironic thing about the Seibu Lions blowing up the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters' "opener" strategy — in such a magnificent explosion of hits and runs on Saturday it might close the book...
Angels outfielder Mike Trout hits a two-run homer against the Rangers during the sixth inning on Sunday in Anaheim, California.
Mike Trout goes deep again to help Angels fly by Rangers
Texas Rangers relievers found themselves dealing with the wrong kind of buzz Sunday, first from bees in the bullpen and then from the crowd's reaction to another mammoth home run by Mike Trout.
Softbank's Rei Takahashi pitches against the Marines on Sunday at Yafuoku Dome.
Rei Takahashi solid over 7 as Hawks' 7 homers down Marines
Rei Takahashi pitched seven solid innings on Sunday, and his Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks teammates blasted seven home runs in an 11-1 Pacific League win over the Chiba Lotte Marines. A day af...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Baltimore's Chris Davis throws his batting helmet after he struck out swinging during the eighth inning on Monday. | AP

,