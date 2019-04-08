More Sports

Manny Pacquiao follows Floyd Mayweather in signing with RIZIN

Reuters

Filipino multiple world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has signed with RIZIN, the Japanese mixed martial arts organization that put together Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve, its CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara said on Monday.

Sakakibara posted photographs on Twitter of the 40-year-old Pacquiao signing a contract.

“I’m here in the Philippines,” wrote Sakakibara.

“RIZIN.15 will have this man involved in a way. We will be ready to announce as I get back to Japan!”

He did not specify in what capacity Pacquiao would be involved in the event scheduled for April 21 at Yokohama Arena.

Pacquiao’s last fight was a unanimous decision victory over American Adrien Broner in January.

Mayweather, who beat Pacquiao in a drab 2015 bout, came out of retirement briefly to score an easy victory over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the main event of RIZIN’s prestigious New Year’s Eve show.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Rikako Ikee, seen after setting a new national record in last November's Kosuke Kitajima Cup, has enrolled at university despite her ongoing fight against leukemia.
Rikako Ikee enrolls at university while continuing battle against leukemia
Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee, who has put her athletic career on hold to undergo treatment for leukemia, has enrolled at Nihon University's College of Sports Sciences, her management compa...
Ko Jin-young (center), her caddie David Booker (left) and her agent Choi Soo-jin jump into a pond after Ko's victory at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday in Rancho Mirage, California.
Ko Jin-young captures first major title; Ayako Uehara finishes in 26th place
Ko Jin-young won the ANA Inspiration for her first major title, celebrated with the traditional winner's leap into Poppie's Pond and will jump to No. 1 in the world rankings. The woman w...
Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (left) skates with the puck as Islanders center Casey Cizikas defends in the third period on Saturday in Washington.
Being Tom Wilson: Inside the life of hockey's most hated man
Tom Wilson tries not to read everything about him on social media. You'd think being on the receiving end of endless tweets and messages that are, well, not suitable for work would be rea...

,