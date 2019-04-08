Ko Jin-young captures first major title; Ayako Uehara finishes in 26th place

Ko Jin-young won the ANA Inspiration for her first major title, celebrated with the traditional winner’s leap into Poppie’s Pond and will jump to No. 1 in the world rankings.

The woman who said this year that her goal was to be the happiest player on the course was thrilled about the first two.

“I still can’t believe,” Ko said. “I’m really happy.”

She wasn’t all that excited about the No. 1 spot in the world.

“I just try to focus on my game on the course,” Ko said. “It doesn’t matter about world ranking. I don’t like numbers like No. 1 or No. 2. I’m just playing on the course.”

She did that better than anyone else over four days on the Mission Hills course made more difficult by thicker rough, tighter fairways and some longer holes. On Sunday, the 23-year-old South Korean closed with a 2-under 70 in hot and mostly calm conditions for a three-stroke victory over Mi Hyang Lee. Lexi Thompson was third at 6 under after a 67.

“If ball goes right or left it doesn’t make me happy, but I’m still trying to be happy,” Ko said. “Also, I really try, don’t think about future, doesn’t matter. Just focus on my swing, on the putting. That’s why I win this week.”

Ayako Uehara finished 26th, the highest among the Japanese competing at the first women’s major of the season.

Uehara started the day seven strokes behind Ko, and fell further down the leaderboard after posting three bogeys, against two birdies. The 35-year-old, eighth at this tournament last year, finished even, along with eight others.

“My feel for drivers wasn’t really good, so I think I did well considering that,” said Uehara. “I had a wonderful experience competing here.”

Nasa Hataoka, who won her third LPGA title at the Kia Classic earlier this month, faltered and finished 39th, along with compatriot Sakura Yokomine.

“I was in a good condition, so it’s frustrating that the results didn’t follow,” Hataoka said. “I think I need to keep playing persistently in order to do well at a major tournament.”