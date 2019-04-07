Yuka Yasuda finishes third at first women's event held at Augusta National

Japanese teenager Yuka Yasuda finished third on Saturday at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, the first-ever women’s competition held at the home of the prestigious men’s Masters.

The 18-year-old Yasuda, the only Japanese playing in the tournament, closed out the third and final round with four birdies and four bogeys for an even-par 72 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

In front of a large crowd, Yasuda finished in a tie at 2-under 214, eight strokes behind American Jennifer Kupcho, the No. 1 player in amateur golf’s women’s rankings.

“I was so excited that I couldn’t calm myself down. It’s like a dream,” Yasuda said. “It gave me confidence that I was able to wrap up with a good score.”

The competition is held a week before the Masters Tournament, the first men’s major of the season, and saw 72 golfers start the first two rounds played at Champions Retreat Golf Club, located 24 kilometers from Augusta National.

Thirty women made the cut and advanced to the final stage at the world-famous course, which was reduced by over 900 meters.

Augusta National, which opened in 1932, has drawn criticism for not allowing women to play until admitting its first female members in 2012. The amateur tournament was announced in April 2018 in a bid to inspire interest and participation in women’s golf.

At the Masters starting Thursday, Patrick Reed of the United States will aim to defend his title, while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who finished 19th last year, is seeking to claim his first major crown.