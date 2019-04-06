Argentine legend Diego Maradona, coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados, looks on during a match in Culiacan, Mexico, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Diego Maradona says he's leaving Dorados over 'referee bias'

MEXICO CITY - Argentina great Diego Maradona said he will quit his job with Mexican second-division club Dorados at the end of the season over perceived refereeing bias against his team.

The 58-year-old Maradona made the decision on Friday following a 1-1 draw with Venados, claiming his touchline presence led to decisions going against his team.

“Once it (the Clausura) is finished, I will leave Dorados,” Maradona said at a news conference. “I’m very sorry about it, but that’s my decision.”

Maradona, who won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina, said he would ask for a meeting with the club president to notify him of his decision and the reason behind it.

At the root of his anger on Friday was a “very clear” penalty that was not awarded to his side.

“Do you know why the referee didn’t give it? Maradona asked reporters. “Because you’re going to say tomorrow that it’s because it’s Maradona team.”

Dorados extended their unbeaten run in the league to eight games and sit third in the standings, having lost to first-place Atletico San Luis in December’s Apertura final.

