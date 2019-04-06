Kim In-kyung reacts after her putt on the second hole during the second round of the ANA Inspiration on Friday in Rancho Mirage, California. | KELVIN KUO / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Kim In-kyung takes three-stroke lead at midway point of ANA Inspiration

RANCHO, MIRAGE CALIFORNIA - Seven years after missing a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation and losing a playoff, Kim In-kyung was back on top at the ANA Inspiration.

The 30-year-old South Korean shot a 7-under 65 in mostly calm morning conditions Friday at Mission Hills to take a three-stroke lead over Katherine Kirk into the weekend in the first major golf championship of the year.

First-round leader Ally McDonald and Jin Young-ko were four strokes back.

Nasa Hataoka, who shot an even-par 72, is nine shots off the pace.

Kim In-kyung reacts after her putt on the second hole during the second round of the ANA Inspiration on Friday in Rancho Mirage, California.

