Russia beats Swiss on last-minute tally

Russia defeated Switzerland 2-1 at the women’s world hockey championship Friday, with Olga Sosina scoring on a power play with 36.8 seconds remaining.

In the day’s other preliminary-round game, the Czech Republic beat France 3-1.

Sosina’s winner in the Group A game came with Switzerland’s Livia Altmann in the penalty box for hooking. Russia outshot the Swiss 43-11, with Nadezhda Morozova making 41 saves.

Switzerland, which lost 6-0 to Canada in its opener a day earlier, took a 1-0 lead when Evelina Raselli scored at the 13:41 mark in the first period.