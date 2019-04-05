Starter Taisuke Yamaoka guides Buffaloes past punchless Eagles for first victory of season

Taisuke Yamaoka worked eight innings and rookie Yuma Tongu broke up a scoreless game with a fourth-inning RBI single as the Orix Buffaloes held on to beat the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 2-0 on Friday for their first win of the season.

Yamaoka (1-0) yielded three hits and four walks to keep the Eagles scoreless before turning the game over to closer Hirotoshi Masui in the ninth at Kyocera Dome.

“Those walks are something I need to correct. I was able to pitch carefully (with runners in scoring position),” Yamaoka said.

Eagles starter Tomohiro Anraku survived a first-inning jam, and didn’t allow another runner until rookie Hayato Nishiura opened the fourth with a single. An error and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Tongu, the Buffaloes’ second pick in last autumn’s draft.

“I’ve not been contributing to any runs for several games, and I wanted to do something to make Yamaoka’s job easier,” Tongu said. “It hasn’t been a great start for me. I haven’t been contributing a lot on defense, but at least I could do something with my bat.”

Anraku (0-1) allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits and two walks over seven innings.

The Eagles’ loss was their first since Opening Day the previous Friday.

Fighters 5, Lions 2

At Tokyo Dome, Naoyuki Uwasawa (1-0) allowed a run in seven innings to lead Hokkaido Nippon Ham past Seibu.

Marines 7, Hawks 3 (10)

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Katsuya Kakunaka homered off rookie Masato Okumura in the 10th inning as Chiba Lotte downed Fukuoka SoftBank.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants 3, BayStars 2

At Yokohama Stadium, Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) scattered six hits over the distance and Alex Guerrero broke a 2-2 tie with a home run as Yomiuri ran off its sixth straight win.

Tigers 3, Carp 2

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Masahiro Nakatani’s seventh-inning, two-run, pinch-hit home run lifted Hanshin over the hosts.

Swallows 8, Dragons 7

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Naomichi Nishiura scored twice and drove in three runs, including two in the eighth, as Tokyo Yakult rallied past Chunichi.