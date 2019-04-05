Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Starter Taisuke Yamaoka guides Buffaloes past punchless Eagles for first victory of season

Orix rookie Yuma Tongu delivers RBI single in fourth to put his team ahead

Kyodo

OSAKA - Taisuke Yamaoka worked eight innings and rookie Yuma Tongu broke up a scoreless game with a fourth-inning RBI single as the Orix Buffaloes held on to beat the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 2-0 on Friday for their first win of the season.

Yamaoka (1-0) yielded three hits and four walks to keep the Eagles scoreless before turning the game over to closer Hirotoshi Masui in the ninth at Kyocera Dome.

“Those walks are something I need to correct. I was able to pitch carefully (with runners in scoring position),” Yamaoka said.

Eagles starter Tomohiro Anraku survived a first-inning jam, and didn’t allow another runner until rookie Hayato Nishiura opened the fourth with a single. An error and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Tongu, the Buffaloes’ second pick in last autumn’s draft.

“I’ve not been contributing to any runs for several games, and I wanted to do something to make Yamaoka’s job easier,” Tongu said. “It hasn’t been a great start for me. I haven’t been contributing a lot on defense, but at least I could do something with my bat.”

Anraku (0-1) allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits and two walks over seven innings.

The Eagles’ loss was their first since Opening Day the previous Friday.

Fighters 5, Lions 2

At Tokyo Dome, Naoyuki Uwasawa (1-0) allowed a run in seven innings to lead Hokkaido Nippon Ham past Seibu.

Marines 7, Hawks 3 (10)

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Katsuya Kakunaka homered off rookie Masato Okumura in the 10th inning as Chiba Lotte downed Fukuoka SoftBank.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants 3, BayStars 2

At Yokohama Stadium, Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) scattered six hits over the distance and Alex Guerrero broke a 2-2 tie with a home run as Yomiuri ran off its sixth straight win.

Tigers 3, Carp 2

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Masahiro Nakatani’s seventh-inning, two-run, pinch-hit home run lifted Hanshin over the hosts.

Swallows 8, Dragons 7

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Naomichi Nishiura scored twice and drove in three runs, including two in the eighth, as Tokyo Yakult rallied past Chunichi.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Chicago starter Yu Darvish pitches against Atlanta in the first inning on Thursday.
Yu Darvish struggles again as Braves sweep Cubs
Yu Darvish pitched four-plus innings and suffered his first loss of the season on Thursday in the Chicago Cubs' 9-4 defeat to the Atlanta Braves. Darvish, playing in his second game of t...
Eagles captain Ginji Akaminai (right) and teammate Ryota Ishibashi greet fans after Thursday's game against the Fighters at Rakuten Seimei Park in Sendai. Tohoku Rakuten defeated Hokkaido Nippon Ham 11-2.
Eagles chase Fighters starter Yuki Saito early, put game out of reach with eight-run sixth
The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters handed former Koshien hero Yuki Saito the start Thursday afternoon in a bid to end their losing streak, but the right-hander instead helped prolong it in an 11-2...
Former Braves manager Bobby Cox signs an autograph in a June 2009 file photo.
Braves offer prayers for Bobby Cox after Hall of Famer's stroke
Hall of Famer manager Bobby Cox was able to accept visitors in his Atlanta-area hospital room on Wednesday, one day after the longtime Braves skipper suffered a stroke. Braves manager Bri...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Buffaloes hurler Taisuke Yamaoka pitches against the Eagles on Friday at Kyocera Dome. Orix beat Tohoku Rakuten 2-0. | KYODO

, , , ,