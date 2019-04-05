Bucks top 76ers, clinch top seed in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped Milwaukee lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with another MVP-worthy performance.

Antetokounmpo outdueled fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid, finishing with 45 points and 13 rebounds and leading Milwaukee to a 128-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night as the Bucks clinched the top spot in the conference.

“I was just trying to make plays and try to find the opportunity to attack,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo reached 25 or more points and 10-plus rebounds in a game for the 42nd time this season.

“He’s been doing it all for us this whole season,” Milwaukee All-Star Khris Middleton said.

Middleton added 22 points and George Hill had 20 for the Bucks, who locked up home-court advantage with three regular-season games remaining.

“It’s been a really special year,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I’m very proud of the team.”

Embiid returned from a three-game absence and had 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks. He tipped his cap to Antetokounmpo.

“He’s a helluva player,” Embiid said. “You know every time you go against him it’s a challenge. He’s really good.”

JJ Redick scored 29 points and Mike Scott, starting for injured Jimmy Butler, had 22 points for the 76ers, who are two games in front of Boston in the race for the No. 3 seed in the East with three games left.

“We struggled guarding them, didn’t we?” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We gotta do better.”

The 76ers led by seven points in the fourth quarter when Embiid’s 3-pointer with 8:14 left made it 102-95. But the Bucks, behind the offense and defense of Antetokounmpo, whittled away at the deficit. The Bucks tied the game 119-119 on a layup by Hill with 1:24 left.

After Redick missed a 3, Hill scored again from close range off an assist from Antetokounmpo to give Milwaukee a 121-119 lead with 1:02 left. Antetokounmpo blocked Embiid’s attempt on Philadelphia’s ensuing possession and then assisted Sterling Brown’s layup that gave the Bucks a 123-119 lead with 40.1 seconds left. That was enough to carry Milwaukee to the win.

Warriors 108, Lakers 90

In Los Angeles, DeMarcus Cousins had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Golden State rolled past the Lakers in pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the West.

With four regular-season games remaining, the Warriors own the best record in the West (54-24) and have a two-game lead over idle second-place Denver. The defending NBA champions also holds the tiebreaker over the Nuggets in the race for the top seed.

Kevin Durant added 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Golden State in the win.

Kings 117, Cavaliers 104

In Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and 10 assists, Buddy Hield scored 23 points and the Kings beat Cleveland.

Marvin Bagley III scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 15 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento.