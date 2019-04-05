More Sports / Golf

Tiger Woods to design first golf course in Hawaii

AP

HONOLULU - Tiger Woods will attempt a new way to master the links in Hawaii when his company begins designing an Oahu golf course.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that Woods will design his first golf course in Hawaii as part of a $300 million development for the Makaha Valley Resort.

Resort officials say Woods and his TGR Design Company were chosen to develop one of two courses, while golf architect Gil Hanse will design the other.

Officials did not offer a timeline for opening the courses on property owned by Pacific Links International of Toronto.

Officials say the entire development will be on about 128 acres (52 hectares) flanked by the two golf courses to the north and south sides and include residential units and health, arts and community centers.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Professional marathon runner Yuki Kawauchi poses for photographers at a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Yuki Kawauchi now focused full time on marathoning
During the past decade, Yuki Kawauchi has been perhaps Japan's most famous marathon runner. He's been known as the "Citizen Runner" or the "Civil Service Runner." But he no longer carrie...
Washington's T.J. Oshie controls the puck against Montreal's Andrew Shaw in the third period on Thursday night.
Capitals capture division title
The Washington Capitals won their division again. Perhaps more importantly, they clinched it with playoff-style hockey. Nic Dowd put Washington ahead for good early in the second period,...
Smile Japan's Ayaka Toko, seen here in a file photo from last year's Pyeongchang Olympics, scored in Thursday's 3-0 victory over France in their opening game at the world championships in Espoo, Finland.
Smile Japan beats France in opener at worlds
Japan's women's ice hockey team, Smile Japan, blanked France 3-0 behind goalie Nana Fujimoto's 25 saves in their opening game at the world championships in Espoo, Finland, on Thursday. M...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tiger Woods | AP

, ,