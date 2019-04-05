Capitals capture division title

The Washington Capitals won their division again. Perhaps more importantly, they clinched it with playoff-style hockey.

Nic Dowd put Washington ahead for good early in the second period, Braden Holtby made 33 stops and the Capitals secured their fourth straight Metropolitan Division title with a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Lars Eller also scored for Washington.

After sealing their fifth playoff appearance and 11th in 12 seasons last week, the defending Stanley Cup champions enter the postseason having won five of six. They’ve allowed only one goal in three of those victories, and on Thursday did so against a team desperate to boost its own postseason chances.

“I think we did the right things at the right time,” Holtby said. “If we were under duress in our end, at least someone came up with a big play, flip it out or something. Live to fight another day. At the blue lines we were a lot better, a lot like we need to be in the playoffs and I thought the guys had a high-level commitment to winning.”

Shea Weber scored for Montreal, which saw its playoff hopes dwindle with a game to go. Despite beating other division leaders in their last two games, the Canadiens entered Thursday behind Columbus for the second and final wild card due to the regulation/overtime wins tiebreaker.

Carey Price made 29 stops in the loss for Montreal, which will be eliminated if the Blue Jackets win on Friday at the New York Rangers.

Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Brock Nelson scored in the second period and then got the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to lead New York to its third win in four games.

Thomas Greiss finished with 29 saves through overtime and thwarted all four Florida attempts in the tiebreaker.

The Islanders remained two points ahead of Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. New York needs to earn just one point in the season finale at Washington on Saturday to clinch second.

Penguins 4, Red Wings 1

In Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel scored twice, Sidney Crosby added a goal and two assists and Matt Murray stopped 33 shots as the Penguins clinched a postseason berth for the 13th straight year — the longest active streak in the NHL.

Jake Guenztel added his 39th for Pittsburgh, which welcomed center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang back into the lineup by racing past the Red Wings to extend a playoff run that began in 2007. Pittsburgh has won three Stanley Cups and appeared in another Cup final during that span.

Matt Puempel scored his first NHL goal in more than two years for the Red Wings.

Avalanche 3, Jets 2 (OT)

In Denver, Erik Johnson scored 1:49 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer made 34 saves and Colorado rallied from two goals down to clinch a playoff berth.

The Avalanche went 8-0-2 down the stretch to secure a wild-card position.

Sharks 3, Oilers 2

In Edmonton, Brent Burns had a goal and an assist to help San Jose win for just the second time in 11 games.

Predators 3, Canucks 2

In Nashville, Ryan Johansen scored with 19.5 seconds remaining and the Predators preserved their hopes for a second straight Central Division title.

Ligntning 3, Maple Leafs 1

In Toronto, Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots and Tampa Bay topped the Maple Leafs.

Hurricanes 3, Devils 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Justin Faulk scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the Hurricanes clinched their first playoff berth in a decade.

Sabres 5, Senators 2

In Buffalo, Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists as the Sabres snapped an eight-game skid in their final home game of the season.

Bruins 3, Wild 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Blues 7, Flyers 3

In St. Louis, Alex Pietrangelo had three assists during the Blues’ five-goal first-period outburst, Alexander Steen finished with two goals and the Blues preserved their Central Division title hopes.

Coyotes 4, Golden Knights 1

In Las Vegas, Derek Stepan scored twice, Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves and Arizona trounced the Golden Knights.