Japan Fencing Association hands men's epee coach Alexander Gorbachuk six-month ban for slapping athletes

The Japan Fencing Association has banned coach Alexander Gorbachuk from overseas competitions for six months for slapping athletes under his supervision at a recent World Cup event, official sources said Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Gorbachuk, a former European team champion with Ukraine, has been preparing the men’s epee team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The incident reportedly occurred during the World Cup event late last month in Buenos Aires, where the Japanese men won the country’s first-ever team epee World Cup.

The athletes were unhurt, and while the coach expressed remorse, the association said the incident “must be dealt with strictly.”

“Such an act of violence cannot be overlooked, regardless of the outcome,” the association said.

According to the association, Gorbachuk struck the athletes during the individual World Cup competition but remained with the team for the start of the team event on March 23.

The coach will miss the world championships this summer.