Former Ukrainian fencer Alexander Gorbachuk (right), seen in a July 2005 file photo, has been suspended from his job as the Japan men's epee coach for slapping a fencer. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports

Japan Fencing Association hands men's epee coach Alexander Gorbachuk six-month ban for slapping athletes

Kyodo

The Japan Fencing Association has banned coach Alexander Gorbachuk from overseas competitions for six months for slapping athletes under his supervision at a recent World Cup event, official sources said Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Gorbachuk, a former European team champion with Ukraine, has been preparing the men’s epee team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The incident reportedly occurred during the World Cup event late last month in Buenos Aires, where the Japanese men won the country’s first-ever team epee World Cup.

The athletes were unhurt, and while the coach expressed remorse, the association said the incident “must be dealt with strictly.”

“Such an act of violence cannot be overlooked, regardless of the outcome,” the association said.

According to the association, Gorbachuk struck the athletes during the individual World Cup competition but remained with the team for the start of the team event on March 23.

The coach will miss the world championships this summer.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Anaheim's Max Jones (left) vies for the puck with Calgary's Derek Ryan on Wednesday night.
Ryan Miller, rookies send Ducks past playoff-bound Flames
After Ryan Miller wrapped up his 378th career victory and skated off to an ovation from the Honda Center crowd, the veteran goalie seemed hopeful about the future for himself and the Anaheim Duc...
Image Not Available
Tomoki Kameda set to meet Rey Vargas for WBC super bantamweight title
The World Boxing Council announced Tuesday that a deal has been reached for Japan's Tomoki Kameda to challenge WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas for the title. The date, venue a...
Calgary's Brigette Lacquette (left) battles Montreal's Lauriane Rougeau during the Clarkson Cup on March 24 in Toronto. The Canadian Women's Hockey League will cease operations on May 1 the league announced on Sunday.
US-based NWHL OKs plan to expand to Canada after CWHL folds
The National Women's Hockey League is moving swiftly to expand to Toronto and Montreal following the demise of its Canadian-based rival. NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan told The Associated ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Ukrainian fencer Alexander Gorbachuk (right), seen in a July 2005 file photo, has been suspended from his job as the Japan men's epee coach for slapping a fencer. | AFP-JIJI