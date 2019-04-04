Anaheim's Max Jones (left) vies for the puck with Calgary's Derek Ryan on Wednesday night. | AP

Ryan Miller, rookies send Ducks past playoff-bound Flames

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - After Ryan Miller wrapped up his 378th career victory and skated off to an ovation from the Honda Center crowd, the veteran goalie seemed hopeful about the future for himself and the Anaheim Ducks.

The Calgary Flames are just killing time until their bright future starts next week in the playoffs.

Rookies Sam Steel and Max Jones scored first-period goals and the Ducks continued their strong finish with a 3-1 victory over Calgary on Wednesday night.

The 38-year-old Miller made 25 saves in his first win since March 5, and he seemed hopeful it won’t be his last. The winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history isn’t certain to return as John Gibson’s backup next year, but he was cautiously optimistic about his hockey future.

“It means a lot to end the season on a win and a positive note as a goaltender,” Miller said. “I feel like I can play. We’ll have to see what the future holds. Still unsure of a few facts. I feel I can still play. Just want it to be the right situation.”

Captain Ryan Getzlaf also scored for the Ducks, who responded to a 6-1 loss to first-place Calgary last week with their 10th win in 16 games overall.

Blackhawks 4, Blues 3 (SO)

In Chicago, Jonathan Toews scored the lone goal in the shootout after connecting for his career-high 35th in regulation and the Blackhawks beat the Blues.

Senators 4, Rangers 1

In New York, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and Ottawa earned a win against the Rangers.

Bobby Ryan, Zack Smith and Brian Gibbons also scored while Anders Nilsson made 27 saves as the league-worst Senators picked up their second win in the past three games.

