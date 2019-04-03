Thunder's Russell Westbrook joins Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history after recording league's second-ever 20-20-20

With the outcome all but decided and just over a minute remaining, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan wanted to get Russell Westbrook out of Tuesday’s game.

Westbrook wasn’t having it, waving off Hamidou Diallo.

Moments later, Westbrook grabbed a rebound and nearly snagged another as the ball glanced off his fingertips after a miss.

On the next possession, Westbrook snagged a final rebound and joined some elite company in NBA history in the Thunder’s 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook became the second player in league history to have 20 or more points, rebounds and assists in a game, finishing with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists. Wilt Chamberlain was the only other player to accomplish the feat.

After the game, Westbrook dedicated the win to rapper Nipsey Hussle. The musician, like Westbrook a Los Angeles product, was shot and killed on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“I’m not going to try to put it into words but like I said on the floor, that’s who it’s for,” Westbrook said. “I’m going to leave it at that.”

Chamberlain set the lofty mark with 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a 1968 game.

Westbrook also tied Chamberlain for second all-time in 15-point, 15-rebound, 15-assists games with eight. Oscar Robertson had 14 such games in his career.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said his team narrowed in on three keys to beat the Thunder, even with his own depleted lineup — transition defense, taking care of the ball and boxing out.

The Thunder outscored Los Angeles on the fast break 34-8, the Lakers turned the ball over 21 times and Oklahoma City won the rebounding battle 50-39.

“When they get what they got off of those three things, it’s going to be really hard to win the game, even if you shoot the ball well like our guys shot tonight,” Walton said.

The Lakers shot 47.6% from the field.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Westbrook explained the wave-off after the game.

“I knew that he had a close friend pass away,” Donovan said. “For a few guys on our team relationship-wise, it’s kind of hit them pretty hard just in the last couple days.

“For Russell, that was something that really, really meant a lot to him.”

After Westbrook clinched the mark, grabbing the rebound on Lance Stephenson’s miss in the final minute, he drew a large ovation from the crowd before leaving the game for Diallo.

