More Sports / Swimming

Kengo Ida defends men's 50-meter butterfly national title in record-setting time

Kyodo

Kengo Ida set a national record in the men’s 50-meter butterfly on Tuesday, the opening day of the Japan Swimming Championships.

Ida clocked 23.27 seconds to defend his title in the final over the non-Olympic distance at Tatsumi International Swimming Center. He trimmed 0.13 seconds off the previous national record he set at last year’s tournament and finished 0.13 ahead of Takeshi Kawamoto.

In the men’s 400-meter freestyle final, Keisuke Yoshida claimed his first championship by touching the wall in 3 minutes, 47.10 seconds. Kosuke Hagino, who holds the national record for the distance, is not competing at the tournament.

Sixteen-year-old Miyu Namba won the women’s 400 freestyle with a time of 4:09.39.

Also missing from this year’s national championships is teenage star Rikako Ikee, who was diagnosed with leukemia in February and forced to skip the meet — which serves as a qualifier for the world championships — in order to focus on treatment.

The Japan Swimming Federation is collecting messages of encouragement from swimmers and fans for the 18-year-old during the seven-day meet.

The federation has prepared 5,000 postcard-size sheets of paper for fans and competitors to write messages. Officials of the sport’s governing body will hand out the sheets to competitors who advance to the finals of an event, while a stack will be placed near the entrance during the meet.

The messages will be delivered to Ikee after the meet finishes on Monday.

In addition to winning six gold medals at last summer’s Asian Games in Jakarta, Ikee holds national records over 50, 100 and 200 meters in freestyle, as well as 50 and 100 in butterfly.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau moves the puck against Los Angeles' Sean Walker in the first period on Monday night at Staples Center.
Flames torch Kings for 50th win
Derek Ryan scored twice, Mark Jankowski had a goal and two assists and the playoff-bound Calgary Flames defeated the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 on Monday night. Sam Bennett, Johnny Gaudreau, ...
Odell Beckham poses with his jersey after being introduced by the Cleveland Browns at a news conference on Monday in Berea, Ohio.
Odell Beckham Jr. optimistic about Browns, new teammates
Odell Beckham Jr. looked at quarterback Baker Mayfield seated to his left, Jarvis Landry to his right and Myles Garrett at the end of the dais. "This can't be real," Beckham said, a tuft...
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Patriots QB Tom Brady saves first tweet for April Fools' Day: 'I'm retiring'
New England Patriots fans who forgot that Monday is April Fools' Day might have been panicking when quarterback Tom Brady tweeted that he had decided to retire. The six-time Super Bowl c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kengo Ida broke the national record in the men's 50-meter butterfly final on Tuesday at the Japan Swimming Championships. Ida completed the race in 23.27 seconds at Tatsumi International Swimming Center. | KYODO Miyu Namba competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the national championships on Tuesday. Namba finished first with a time of 4 minutes, 9.39 seconds. | KYODO

, , , ,