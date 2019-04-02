Rookie slugger Pete Alonso belts first career homer in Mets' ninth-inning rally against Marlins

The New York Mets poured it on.

Pete Alonso, their 104-kg rookie slugger, squeezed into a clubhouse cart as ordered by teammates for a postgame dousing that included every available substance.

“A couple of eggs,” Alonso said. “Barbecue sauce. Mayonnaise. Beer. Shaving cream. Maybe ketchup and mustard. Maybe relish.”

He didn’t mind because the shower was celebratory — a reward for his first major league homer. Alonso’s three-run shot capped a four-run ninth inning, and the Mets overcame 16 strikeouts by their hitters to rally past the Miami Marlins 7-3 Monday night.

Manager Mickey Callaway smiled watching Alonzo get the treatment for his first homer.

“We knew that was going to come at some point,” Callaway said. “It’s still a special occasion for a young player.”

While the Mets were giddy about a 3-1 start, Marlins manager Don Mattingly stewed about several calls. He was especially upset that plate umpire Sam Holbrook ruled Juan Lagares was hit by a two-strike pitch trying to bunt, which sparkednew York’s ninth-inning rally.

Holbrook said Lagares didn’t offer at the pitch, and the ruling was upheld by a replay review.

“That was a shaky call,” Mattingly said. “Sam said he was trying to get out of the way. But he never pulled the bat back in any way, shape or form.”

Said Callaway: “I saw a guy trying to get out of the way of a fastball that was going to hit him in the face.”

Mattingly also complained that Holbrook missed two pitches by the Marlins that should have been strike three, calls that led to a Mets run.

“I’m not supposed to complain about calls, but the league needs to look at it,” Mattingly said. “I don’t understand a lot of it tonight. I understand the Marlins are not supposed to be good this year; I guess it’s OK to pile on.

“It’s got to be better than that.”

With the score tied 3-3, Mets pinch hitter Dominic Smith singled to start the ninth. Drew Steckenrider (0-1) then came inside on Lagares as he squared to bunt, hitting him on the right hand.

Amed Rosario’s single put the Mets ahead, and on the next pitch, Alonso homered to center field.

Alonso led the minors last year with 36 homers and 119 RBIs. This year he’s batting .412 with six RBIs in four games, and Callaway has enjoyed watching outfielders react to his line drives.

“They all kind of just stand there like, ‘What’s it going to do?'” Callaway said. “The next thing you know, it’s over everybody’s head. It’s really incredible. There’s just true raw power there.”

Alonso said the postgame shower caught him by surprise.

“I didn’t know that was a thing until they told me to hop in the shopping cart and just poured whatever they could on me,” he said with a grin. “My eyes were stinging like really bad. I kept my mouth closed the entire time.”

Was it worth it?

“One hundred percent,” he said.

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5

In Toronto, Baltimore starter David Hess exited after throwing 6 1/3 no-hit innings, and teammates Jonathan Villar and Trey Mancini both homered as the Orioles held on for a victory over the Blue Jays.

Hess (1-0) was still working on his no-hitter and held a 6-0 lead when Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde pulled him after the right-hander retired the first batter in the seventh. Hess struck out eight and walked one.

The no-hitter ended quickly after reliever Pedro Araujo entered. He walked Justin Smoak, the first batter he faced. Randal Grichuk then lined a two-run homer. Toronto’s Freddy Galvis added a solo homer off Mike Wright Jr. in the eighth.

Cardinals 6, Pirates 5 (11)

In Pittsburgh, Paul DeJong scored on a two-out, bases-loaded passed ball in the top of the 11th inning as St. Louis spoiled the Pirates’ home opener.

The Cardinals loaded the bases against Steven Brault (0-1) before a Nick Kingham pitch got away from catcher Francisco Cervelli with Yairo Munoz at bat.

St. Louis erased a four-run deficit before Colin Moran’s solo homer in the eighth gave Pittsburgh a 5-4 lead. In the top of the ninth, Cardinals pinch hitter Jose Martinez hit a one-out RBI double for a 5-5 tie.

Indians 5, White Sox 3

In Cleveland, Roberto Perez and Greg Allen drew consecutive bases-loaded walks to a cap a four-run uprising in the eighth inning as the Indians topped Chicago to win their home opener.

Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger surrendered just one hit and struck out a career-high 12 batters in seven innings before a leaky bullpen left him with a no-decision. Carlos Santana and Max Moroff each had an RBI single for the Indians, who matched their run total of the previous three games.

Ryan Cordell belted a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Yoan Moncada had an RBI double for the White Sox, who dropped 14 of 19 encounters with Cleveland last season.

Mariners 6, Angels 3

In Seattle, Felix Hernandez ended an eight-game losing streak, and the Mariners continued their best start since 1995 with a win over visiting Los Angeles.

Hernandez (1-0), the 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner who will turn 33 on April 8, went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and seven hits. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter. In his previous 11 appearances (10 starts) since his last victory, Hernandez had gone 0-8 with a 6.34 ERA.

Seattle committed four errors through the first four innings but still maintained a 4-3 lead when Hernandez departed. Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give Seattle some insurance en route to its sixth win in the first seven games.

In Other Games

Athletics 7, Red Sox 0

Diamondbacks 10, Padres 3

Rays 7, Rockies 1

Braves 8, Cubs 0

Giants 4, Dodgers 2

Astros 2, Rangers 1

Brewers 4, Reds 3

Yankees 3, Tigers 1