Kristaps Porzingis is seen in a September 2016 file photo. | AFP-JIJI

Basketball / NBA

NYC police investigating rape allegation against Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis

AP

NEW YORK - A New York City police official has confirmed that there is an investigation into a rape allegation against NBA star Kristaps Porzingis.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that the department has an ongoing probe. He declined to give further details.

An attorney for Porzingis had acknowledged last week that a woman had accused the Dallas Mavericks forward of raping her in his Manhattan apartment last year while he was playing for the Knicks.

But the lawyer, Roland Riopelle, said the allegation was false and was part of an extortion attempt.

Riopelle said Porzingis reported the woman to the FBI in December.

The FBI declined comment Monday.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari, talking to his players during Friday's NCAA Midwest Regional game against the University of Houston, is in his 10th season at the helm.
John Calipari, Kentucky finalize long-term deal through 2023-24 season
University of Kentucky has agreed to a long-term contract with coach John Calipari that will allow him to finish his career with the Wildcats. Calipari's current deal was amended in Marc...
Milwaukee's Brook Lopez drives on Brooklyn's DeMarre Carroll in the second half on Monday night at Barclays Center in New York.
Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, leads Bucks to win
Giannis Antetokounmpo forgot for a moment that Milwaukee had reduced its magic number to one for clinching the NBA's best record. Once the Bucks have it secured, Antetokounmpo can get so...
Auburn guard Bryce Brown (center) dribbles between Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (left) and Tyler Herro during the Midwest regional final on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Auburn reaches first Final Four with win over Kentucky
The confetti was still swirling around Auburn coach Bruce Pearl when he gazed over a team headed to the first Final Four in school history and declared, "This one was for Chuma!" "The ne...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kristaps Porzingis is seen in a September 2016 file photo. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,