Kash Ali (right) reacts after biting David Price during their Saturday bout in Liverpool, England. Ali was suspended for his conduct by the British Boxing Board of Control on Monday. | REUTERS

British boxer suspended for biting opponent

CARDIFF, WALES - A British boxer has had his license suspended after being disqualified for biting during a heavyweight fight.

Kash Ali was accused by opponent David Price of biting him on multiple occasions in the non-title fight in Liverpool on Saturday before it was waved off in the fifth round by the referee. Price had a clear bite mark on his chest.

The British Boxing Board of Control says it has suspended Ali pending a hearing. Ali also has had his purse, estimated to be about £20,000 ($26,000), withheld.

When Price was asked after Saturday’s fight about a rematch against Ali, he said: “I don’t want to share a ring with an animal like that again.”

In 1999, British middleweight Adrian Dodson was banned for 18 months after being found guilty of biting opponent Alain Bonnamie.

