Miami Open semifinalist Simona Halep closes gap with world No. 1 Naomi Osaka

Simona Halep cut the gap with world No.1 Naomi Osaka in the WTA rankings on Monday after the Romanian made the semi-finals at the Miami Open last week.

French Open champion Halep, who last held the top spot in January, would have returned to the summit had she reached the final in Florida following Osaka’s early exit.

Halep reduced Osaka’s lead to 239 points and moved above Petra Kvitova after the Czech fell to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the last eight.

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit climbed to a best of 14th as she jumped five places following her run to the semi-finals.