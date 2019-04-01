Nasa Hataoka plays her second shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Kia Classic on Sunday in Carlsbad, Calififornia. | AP

More Sports / Golf

Nasa Hataoka wins Kia Classic to earn third victory on LPGA Tour

AP

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA - Nasa Hataoka won the Kia Classic on Sunday at Aviara Golf Club for her third victory in her last 16 LPGA Tour starts.

The 20-year-old closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over playing partner Inbee Park, top-ranked Park Sung-hyun, Ko Jin-young, Azahara Munoz and Danielle Kang.

Hataoka, the 20-year-old Japanese player who won two LPGA Tour titles last season, shot a 64 on Saturday to pull within a stroke of Inbee Park entering the final round in the final event before next week’s ANA Inspiration, one of the tour’s five majors.

Hataoka finished at 18-under 270. She won the NW Arkansas Championship and Japan Classic last year.

Winless in 12 months, Inbee Park had a 71 to miss a chance for her 20th LPGA Tour victory. Sung Hyun Park also shot 71. Ko and Kang had 65s, and Munoz a 68. Ko won the Founders Cup last week in Phoenix.

Kim Hyo-joo matched the course record with a 62 to tie for seventh at 14 under.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Shinya Aoki celebrates after winning the ONE Championship lightweight title on Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
ONE Championship makes debut in Japan
Before coming down the ramp for her fight, Mei Yamaguchi, in a nod to her surroundings at Ryogoku Kokugikan, did a brief shiko (where a sumo wrestler lifts his leg high and straight before stamp...
Image Not Available
Record crowd flocks to women's Aussie Rules final
A record crowd of 53,034 flocked to Adelaide Oval to watch a women's Australian Rules game Sunday as interest in the sport keeps growing. Fans turned out in force to watch the Adelaide C...
Nasa Hataoka unleashes her tee shot from the third hole at Aviara Golf Club on Saturday during the third round of the Kia Classic.
Nasa Hataoka one shot back after third round of Kia Classic
Nasa Hataoka rocketed into second place at the Kia Classic after shooting an 8-under-par 64 in Saturday's third round to land one stroke off the pace. Hataoka shot eight birdies under opt...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nasa Hataoka plays her second shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Kia Classic on Sunday in Carlsbad, Calififornia. | AP

, ,