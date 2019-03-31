ONE Championship makes debut in Japan

Before coming down the ramp for her fight, Mei Yamaguchi, in a nod to her surroundings at Ryogoku Kokugikan, did a brief shiko (where a sumo wrestler lifts his leg high and straight before stamping it down on the ground).

Then, she made her way down the ramp as the strains of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” blasted throughout sumo’s hallowed hall. She’d go on to win with an armbar. That’s something you don’t see during the New Year Basho.

ONE Championship finally made its debut in Japan on Sunday with One Championship: A New Era showcasing the company’s brand of martial arts in front of what looked like a packed house in the home of sumo.

“For me this is is the beginning of a new era for martial arts globally not just Japan,” ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said. “To receive so much love from across the globe is unbelievable to me.”

Instead of fans screaming for a yokozuna on a Sunday in Ryogoku, they were roaring for Shinya Aoki, the Tobikan Judan (Master of Flying Submissions) in the main event, which was for Eduard Folayang’s lightweight title.

Aoki didn’t disappoint. The Japanese challenger got Folayang on the ground and made him submit with a triangle choke at the 2:34 mark of the first round.

With portraits of sumo wrestlers who have won past bashos at the Kokugikan staring down from the rafters, ONE made its first foray into one of the most important fight markets in the world.

The organization turned up the star power for the occasion and also put four title matches on the card.

Demetrious Johnson, a legend in the sport, won his ONE debut against Yuya Wakamatsu, stopping the Japanese fighter with a guillotine choke in the second round. Eddie “The Underground King,” Alvarez, another MMA great, wasn’t as fortunate in his first ONE bout, getting caught with a right and going down in the second round against Timofey Nastyukhin.

Atomweight champion Angela Lee suffered her first loss, after starting off 9-0, when she failed in her bid to take the straweight belt off Xion Jing-nan.

Xion showered Lee with punches at various points of the match. Lee, however, locked in an armbar late in the fourth round, only for Xion to find a way to hold on until the bell.

“I’m Xion Jing-nan, so I can’t lose,” she said afterward.

Xion began to pound Lee again in the fifth before finally stopping the “Unstoppable” during the final round.

Bibiano Fernandes won the bantamweight title when Kevin Belingon was disqualified for illegal blows to the back of the head. Fernandes, however, refused the belt and the two will have a rematch at a later date.

In a rematch of the promotion’s 2018 Fight of the Year, an opportune and vicious right hand to the face allowed “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang to retain his middleweight title via a second-round TKO of Ken Hasegawa.

“That’s a metal pipe right there,” Sang said. “That’s a metal pipe. I’ve been working on that, and against a southpaw, the right is always there.”

While it was mixed night for Japanese fighters, Hiroki Akimoto and Senzo Ikeda each lost via decision, Sityodtong couldn’t have been more pleased with how the night went for ONE.

Asked about the attendance at the venue, which holds 11,098, Sityodtong reported it was “100 percent full.”

ONE has grown by leaps and bounds throughout Asia since its founding in 2011. The company has become Asia’s largest fighting organization, but until Sunday had not broken ground in Japan, the home country of MMA.

The crowd was enthusiastic for much of the main card, which was streamed live in 140 countries, according to ONE.

ONE bills itself as a martial arts organization, rather than an MMA promotion, and it showed on Sunday, with muay thai and kickboxing also part of the event.