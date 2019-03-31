Soccer

Junya Ito scores in Genk's playoff opener against Anderlecht

Kyodo

GENK, BELGIUM - Japanese forward Junya Ito scored for Belgian first-division side Genk in their 3-0 championship playoff win over Anderlecht at home on Saturday.

Playing on the right wing at Luminus Arena, Ito intercepted a pass from Anderlecht keeper Thomas Didillon and whipped in a cross deep into the box that Mbwana Samatta headed down for Joakim Maehle to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ito dribbled past two defenders into the penalty area and curled a left-footed shot inside the far post to make it 2-0.

“It was important for us to win the first playoff game, and we executed things really well,” said Ito, who joined Genk on loan in January from J. League side Kashiwa Reysol.

“When I had a chance to score, I just felt that if I hit it as well as I could, it would go in.”

Joseph Paintsil wrapped the game up for Genk in the 79th minute, cutting into the box from the right and driving home from an acute angle.

Genk, which finished the regular season on top of the 16-team table, is looking for its first league title in eight seasons.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Kawasaki's Kei Chinen (center) celebrates after scoring his team's opening goal against Matsumoto on Sunday in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture.
Defending champion Frontale finally gets first win of season
Goals from Kei Chinen and Hiroyuki Abe led two-time defending J. League champion Kawasaki Frontale to its first win of the season as it overturned Matsumoto Yamaga 2-0 on Sunday. Frontal...
Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler (left) and Aaron Mooy look dejected after their team was relegated from the Premier League on Saturday at Selhurst Park.
Huddersfield ties record with loss
What seems like an inglorious departure from the English Premier League is far from it for Huddersfield. Its fate sealed with six games remaining after losing at Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sa...
Toulouse's Gen Shoji shakes hands with Lyon's Nabil Fekir after a game on March 3 in Ligue 1 in Lyon, France.
After Ronaldo bruising in 2016, Toulouse's Gen Shoji eyes stopping Kylian Mbappe
Japan defender Gen Shoji has already endured a bruising experience against one global superstar in Cristiano Ronaldo, but hopes that experience will work in his favor when he confronts another i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Genk's Junya Ito attacks the Anderlecht goal on Saturday at Luminus Arena. | KYODO

, ,